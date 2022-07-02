Facebook
Beat the Louisiana heat: Go ice skating at the River Center

Ice Skating on the River is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this holiday season
(tcw-wafb)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Raising Cane’s River Center announced Summertime Ice Skating is happening from July 16 until July 22.

The beloved public ice skating rink will be open for summer, officials say.

Summertime Skating will include several 75 minute sessions every day.
Summertime Skating will include several 75 minute sessions every day.(Raising Cane's River Center)

Summertime Skating will include several 75 minute sessions every day.

Session times are:

  • Sunday - 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
  • Monday - Saturday - 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Group pricing is also available.

Summertime Skating will take place in the Arena. You can enter using Portal A next to the River Road Box Office.

Click here for more information.

