Agents stepping up drinking while boating patrols during 4th of July weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have more men and women patrolling waterways from July 2 to July 4 as part of Operation Dry Water.

Agents will be out on waterways looking for any impaired boat operators.

“We take boating safety on Louisiana waterways very seriously and that includes our DWI enforcement,” said Major Clay Marques, the state’s boating law administrator.

The agency says alcohol can impair a boater’s judgement, balance, and reaction time. In the year 2021, Louisiana had 27 people die in a boating-related accident.

Anyone caught drinking while boating could face severe penalties during the 4th of July weekend. In Louisiana, a DWI on the water comes with the same punishments as someone caught drinking while driving on the road. A person could face jail time, fines, and more.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also encouraging anyone on the water to use a floating device.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.