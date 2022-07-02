1 person injured in shooting off N. Acadian Thrwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting off of North Acadian Thruway near Jonah Street that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 1.
Officials state that one person was injured and is in serious condition.
Details are limited. This is a developing story and we will update this story once more information is provided.
