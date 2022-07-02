Facebook
1 person injured in shooting off N. Acadian Thrwy.

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting off of North Acadian Thruway near Jonah Street that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

Officials state that one person was injured and is in serious condition.

Details are limited. This is a developing story and we will update this story once more information is provided.

