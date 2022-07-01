Take a trip to Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in Ethel, La.

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a summertime adventure, you can travel about 30 miles north of Baton Rouge to the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in East Feliciana Parish.

Located in Ethel, La., the park is home to Louisiana’s longest zipline, at a staggering 850 feet.

The sprawling 32-acre park features zipline courses for people of all experience levels, including children.

During a live interview with Liz Koh and Matt Williams during 9News This Morning, Marketing Director Morgan Owens, announced a safari park will open during the first week of August.

There are also plans to feature axe throwing in the near future.

For more information, visit www.magnoliaridgeadventurepark.com.

The park is located next door to Barn Hill Preserve, a hands-on zoological park.

