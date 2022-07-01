Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Take a trip to Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in Ethel, La.

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a summertime adventure, you can travel about 30 miles north of Baton Rouge to the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in East Feliciana Parish.

Located in Ethel, La., the park is home to Louisiana’s longest zipline, at a staggering 850 feet.

The sprawling 32-acre park features zipline courses for people of all experience levels, including children.

During a live interview with Liz Koh and Matt Williams during 9News This Morning, Marketing Director Morgan Owens, announced a safari park will open during the first week of August.

There are also plans to feature axe throwing in the near future.

For more information, visit www.magnoliaridgeadventurepark.com.

The park is located next door to Barn Hill Preserve, a hands-on zoological park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 1
Storm pattern continues for couple more days; TS Bonnie forms in Caribbean
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
City of New Roads celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, food, music, more
City of New Roads celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks, food, music, more
Celebrate the 4th of July in New Roads
Celebrate the 4th of July in New Roads