Tigers land 2023 four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard

LSU Football
LSU Football(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly landed a huge commitment on Friday, July 1 in four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Howard announced the decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Howard, is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs 245 pounds and chose the Tigers over Michigan, Minnesota, and Miami.

According to 247Sports, Howard is rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota and the No. 11 overall EDGE player in the nation.

Howard is the seventh commitment for the Tigers for the class of 2023 and is currently the highest-rated player committed to LSU.

Below is a full list of commitments:

  • Four-star EDGE - Jaxon Howard - Minneapolis, Minn.
  • Four-star TE - Mac Markway - St. Louis, Missouri
  • Four-star CB - Daylen Austin - Long Beach, Calif.
  • Four-star RB - Trey Holly - Farmerville, La.
  • Four-star S - Michael Daugherty - Loganville, Georgia
  • Four-star S - Ryan Yaites - Denton, Texas
  • Three-star WR - Kyle Parker - Lucas, Texas

