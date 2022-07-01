Storm pattern continues for at least a couple more days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rounds of showers and t-storms will continue to impact the area as low pressure spins over eastern Texas, sending plenty of Gulf moisture our way. For today, rains will get an earlier start for many, with scattered showers and t-storms by mid to late morning giving way to widespread rains into the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 1 (WAFB)

Clouds and rainfall should help to keep highs in the upper 80s for most. Locally heavy rainfall will once again be a possibility today.

The song remains the same into Saturday as the low pressure center spins just to our west. Scattered showers and a few t-storms can again be expected during the morning, with rain chances of 70%-80% by the afternoon. Highs are again expected to top out in the upper 80s for most, with locally heavy rainfall remaining a possibility.

Above normal rain chances should continue into Sunday, although rains shouldn’t be quite as widespread. Look for a 50%-60% chance of showers and t-storms, with highs topping out in the low 90s. Most of Sunday’s rains should occur during the afternoon hours.

Into next week, we should transition into more of a typical summer pattern. Daily rain chances will range from 30%-40%, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will start to become a bit of a concern once again as temperatures climb higher.

In the tropics, the area of low pressure we’ve been tracking in the western Gulf is now moving inland over Texas and its window for potential tropical development appears to have closed. Nonetheless, it will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall over parts of southeast Texas and Louisiana into the weekend.

Elsewhere, the system we’ve been tracking for days making its way through the Caribbean appears to be on the verge of becoming a tropical storm. It is still forecast to make landfall in Nicaragua or Costa Rica this weekend as a tropical storm and then potentially remain a tropical storm into the eastern Pacific. If it does get named, the next name up is Bonnie.

Finally, a tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles this morning is only given a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days as it encounters hostile conditions in the Caribbean.

A final note -- June 2022 tied for the hottest on record in Baton Rouge, with an average temperature for the month just under 84 degrees. It tied with 2011 and 1990 and it’s worth noting that 3 of the 5 hottest Junes on record in Baton Rouge have occurred during the last 13 years, with records extending back to 1892.

