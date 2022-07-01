Price of Fourth of July celebrations goes up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though costs are adding up, people are just excited to be celebrating a normal Fourth of July again.

“So today I picked up some marinated steaks, some burgers, rib eyes,” Janae Montgomery, of Port Allen, said.

She is getting ready for the Fourth of July with her family and friends once again this year.

“I’m just going to grill, have people over, pop some fireworks, have a lot of families over now that COVID has kind of died down some and we can now like have big family gatherings again,” she said.

But her celebration is going to cost her.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said food prices from grocery stores and supermarkets are expected to increase between 8.5 - 9.5 percent.

“I think people are excited to just kind of get some sense of normalcy back on their 4th of July celebration,” Rickey Howell, who is selling fireworks, said.

Even Howell is seeing prices go up.

“Normal hikes on prices is the case price, and what we’re seeing now is even the manufacturers are charging more because it costs more to ship with fuel, costs more to ship with drivers,’ cargo, handling. all that’s going up,” Howell said.

The price tag is not stopping people from buying, according to Howell.

“They’re buying what they want to buy. They’re going to pay the price, just like at the pump, they’re going to pay the price. It probably makes everyone a little bit tighter.”

Law enforcement is also getting ready for the weekend.

Baton Rouge police remind folks that fireworks are illegal in the city.

“Shooting handguns is illegal, so if we hear the word of that, our officers are going to respond, and they may possibly sight you and confiscate the handgun and fireworks,” said Baton Rouge Police Department Sgt. L’Jean McNeely.

Law enforcement will have officers out patrolling this weekend.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.