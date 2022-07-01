Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana

(WIS)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The ‘Pink Tax’ exemption became effective state law on Friday, July 1.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, panty liners and more are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

RELATED LINKS
Bill to exempt diapers, feminine hygiene products from sales tax one step from law
Lawmaker wants to rid state and local taxes on feminine hygiene products
Metro council passes ‘pink tax’ exemption

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 1
Storm pattern continues for couple more days; TS Bonnie forms in Caribbean
FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
Trial for Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
There was an accident involving a CATS bus and a garbage truck Friday morning.
CATS bus involved in crash on Stanford Avenue
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase