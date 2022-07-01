Mulkey appoints Roberts as dir. of player personnel & influence to manage NIL

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - As the era of Name, Image, and Likeness continues to evolve within collegiate athletics, head coach Kim Mulkey announced Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of NIL, that Jennifer Roberts will take on a first-of-its-kind role in women’s college basketball as LSU Women’s Basketball’s Director of Player Personnel and Influence.

In this role, Roberts will help players within the program develop their personal brands, make informed decisions, and maximize their NIL opportunities.

In Roberts’ new and expanded role, she will work to enhance branding opportunities for players on the LSU Women’s Basketball team, working as a direct liaison with LSU Athletics’ NIL staff and ensuring that each player has the opportunity to grow their brand to the fullest potential. LSU Athletics has been at the forefront of NIL efforts through their partnership with Altius Sports Partners and the education provided to their student-athletes, coaches and staff. Through this new role, Roberts will be a key component for women’s basketball in providing guidance when it comes to expanding their brand and positioning them for success in the NIL era.

“I am excited to work with our players to help them understand how to increase their market value,” Roberts said. “LSU is a global brand, and our players understand that being a Tiger will open many doors for them. NIL has been at the forefront for LSU since we arrived in Baton Rouge, and I quickly knew I had the capability to help our players navigate those waters. I am excited about this opportunity because along with the university, our program is embracing the new frontier within college athletics. As college athletics continue to evolve, it is important to educate our players on any deals they may be presented while also working to elevate their personal brands.”

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.