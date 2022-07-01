Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Kitten severely burned in dumpster fire finds forever home after full recovery

Savannah was just 4 weeks old when rescuers pulled her from a dumpster fire. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A kitten that has fully recovered after being severely burned in a dumpster fire in early May has found its forever home.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.

On May 3, Clark County Animal Protection Services and Animal Foundation Las Vegas teamed up to save the 4-week-old kitten from a dumpster fire.

The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.
The kitten, named Savannah, was adopted Tuesday after eight weeks of recovery.(@ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

According to Clark County officials, after burn treatment, time in an incubator, and food, Savannah went to a foster home for rest and recovery.

County officials posted an update on Savannah’s progress on May 29, saying she still had scars from her burns but was healing well. They said Savannah is playful, loves attention, and should live a happy, normal life.

After a few weeks of recovering, Savannah's burns were healing well and her personality started to show. (Source: @ClarkCountyNV/Twitter)

On Tuesday, county officials posted a final update, saying Savannah was fully healed and adopted. While her burns prevented rescuers from knowing what color her coat was, she now shows a healthy dilute tortoiseshell coloring of gray and tan.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Louisiana’s unemployment website remains down due to cyberattack
LSU Campus
LSU no longer mandating COVID vaccination but still strongly recommends it
Dating dangers tips to stay safe.
Dating dangers tips to stay safe
LSU no longer mandating COVID vaccination but still strongly recommends it
LSU no longer mandating COVID vaccination but still strongly recommends it
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
6th newborn safely surrendered in a Baby Box this year