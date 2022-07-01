Hurricane Ida survivors can apply for GOHSEP’s case management program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are new resources available to survivors of Hurricane Ida.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has launched a new program to give storm survivors guidance, at no cost, from disaster case managers.

According to officials, the case managers will help those impacted by Ida determine their best path to recovery, along with providing assistance to access a variety of available resources.

Disaster case managers will:

connect survivors to available recovery resources

provide assistance with FEMA appeal

assist in developing a personalized disaster recovery plan.

The Hurricane Ida Disaster Case Management Program is funded by FEMA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.