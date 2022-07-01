Hurricane Ida survivors can apply for GOHSEP’s case management program
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are new resources available to survivors of Hurricane Ida.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has launched a new program to give storm survivors guidance, at no cost, from disaster case managers.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY.
According to officials, the case managers will help those impacted by Ida determine their best path to recovery, along with providing assistance to access a variety of available resources.
Disaster case managers will:
- connect survivors to available recovery resources
- provide assistance with FEMA appeal
- assist in developing a personalized disaster recovery plan.
The Hurricane Ida Disaster Case Management Program is funded by FEMA.
