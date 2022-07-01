Facebook
Five New Orleans teens suspected of carjacking; shooting Uber driver arrested in Slidell

“We have to get a grip on this,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “We have to work together with the agencies and the cities around us, and come up with a solution for this.”
By David Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five teens ranging in age from 16 to 19 years old were arrested in Slidell, accused of carjacking and shooting an Uber driver in New Orleans on Tuesday.

According to Slidell Police, the five adult teenagers and two juveniles were arrested at John Slidell Park on Tuesday morning, after allegedly carjacking and shooting a man in the Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans.

New Orleans Police confirm the incident happened in the block of 1000 North Dupre Street. A spokesperson said the man is in stable condition.

When the 2022 Toyota Highlander the man was driving was spotted in the park, Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said his officers moved in quickly.

“[The teens] knew the car was hot. They were probably looking to carjack somebody in our area,” Fandal said. “Thank god we were able to stop them.”

The adult teens have been identified as Jason Washington, 19, and Crystin and Eitan Morgan, 18. Two 16-year-olds were also arrested, but have not been identified because they are juveniles.

Three guns were recovered during the arrest.

“I said it once, I said it a million times: stay the hell out of Slidell. We’re going to catch you,” Fandal said. “I sound like a broken record. I said it time and time again. If you come over here, you’re going to stay here.”

This isn’t the first time suspects from Orleans have been captured in Slidell, according to Fandal. He said all surrounding parishes are aware of the potential for crime to spill over from New Orleans.

On Wednesday, a late afternoon armed carjacking occurred at the intersection of Metairie Road and Orpheum Avenue, just over the Orleans/Jefferson parish line.

The man, who was uninjured, gave up his vehicle, which was later recovered by NOPD in the 600 block of Toledano Street.

“I was sad to hear it,” said a woman who lives in the area of the carjacking. “Even though I hope people don’t do things to surprise and shock me, it does every time because I like to think the best of people, and I don’t understand how people could do stuff like that.”

