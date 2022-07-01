Dating dangers tips to stay safe.

ORLANDO (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) – 22-year-old Gabby Petito made national headlines when she was found murdered. Her boyfriend, who was the main suspect, is believed to have taken his own life.

Dating abuse can happen to anyone. One in four women will experience domestic or dating violence in their lifetime. Women between the ages of 20 to 24 are at the most significant risk of becoming victims. It’s important for our young women to know how to get out of a bad situation.

Whether you swipe right or do it the old fashion way… dating is exciting. But dating these days can also be dangerous! Here are some safety steps you can take. First, set up your emergency contacts in your IPhone. Located in your health app, tap the medical ID and scroll to ‘emergency contact’, tap to add their information and relationship to you. Whenever you quickly click your lock button five times in a row, your IPhone will call the local authorities as well as alert the emergency contact of your location.

Going on a first date with someone you don’t know? You can share your location with someone you trust and make sure you regularly check in via text during the date. If you’re on a date and feeling threatened, ordering an ‘angel’ shot could save you. It works by going up to the bar and asking for an angel shot neat and a bartender will escort you to your car. Ask for it with ice and the bartender will call an Uber for you. Order it with lime and the staff will call the police.

Authorities also say families should set up a code word that can be texted to signal danger or if they feel they’re in an uncomfortable situation. Keep this code word private among your immediate family and tell everyone to only use it in emergencies. Also, Petito texted the word stan to her mother. Her mother thought it was a reference to her grandfather, but some believe it was a call for help. Stan could have meant… send the authorities now.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.