Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

City of New Roads Independence Day celebration: boat parade, fireworks, live music

New Roads Boat Parade is July 3rd
New Roads Boat Parade is July 3rd(exies | WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of New Roads will be hosting it’s annual Independence Day Celebration Sunday, July 3.

It’s happening on Morrison Parkway along False River and will feature food, entertainment and activities for the whole family. The theme for the star-spangled event is Land of the Free.

Organizers said the celebration will kick off with sounds provided by DJ Robbo from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual boat parade begins at 2:00 p.m. The event will feature a concert with Phat Hat providing an explosive blend of funk, soul, and R&B music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireworks will be at 9 p.m. over False River. There will also be face painting, food vendors, snowballs and hot air balloon rides.

RELATED LINK
What to know about firework sales this 4th of July, safety tips
4th of July fireworks mgn.

Full Event Schedule:

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Music provided by DJ Robbo

2 p.m. Boat Parade

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Phat Hat

9 p.m. Fireworks

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking will also be available. For more information, contact New Roads City Hall at 225-638-5360.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Hurricane Ida survivors can apply for GOHSEP’s case management program
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, July 1
Storm pattern continues for at least a couple more days
JP and Slidell carjackings
Five New Orleans teens suspected of carjacking; shooting Uber driver arrested in Slidell
Keanna Thomas
Mother allegedly drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say