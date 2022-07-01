City of New Roads Independence Day celebration: boat parade, fireworks, live music

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of New Roads will be hosting it’s annual Independence Day Celebration Sunday, July 3.

It’s happening on Morrison Parkway along False River and will feature food, entertainment and activities for the whole family. The theme for the star-spangled event is Land of the Free.

Organizers said the celebration will kick off with sounds provided by DJ Robbo from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The annual boat parade begins at 2:00 p.m. The event will feature a concert with Phat Hat providing an explosive blend of funk, soul, and R&B music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireworks will be at 9 p.m. over False River. There will also be face painting, food vendors, snowballs and hot air balloon rides.

Full Event Schedule:

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Music provided by DJ Robbo

2 p.m. Boat Parade

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Phat Hat

9 p.m. Fireworks

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking will also be available. For more information, contact New Roads City Hall at 225-638-5360.

