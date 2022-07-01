Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Woodlawn Panthers

Woodlawn Panthers
Woodlawn Panthers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 1, there were still eight weeks before the return of Sportsline Friday Nite but fans of Woodlawn can’t wait to see what former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall and his senior quarterback, Rickie Collins, can come up with as an encore to last season’s eye-catching performance by the Panthers.

Collins is coming off a junior season in which he threw for nearly 2,000 yards in just eight regular season games. He led the Panthers to a 5-4 mark, including a forfeit.

Two of those losses came to state champs Zachary and U-High, plus a win over another in Catholic High.

In a spring game against Warren Easton, the stadium was filled with power five coaches scouting talent, as the four-star Purdue commit was just starting to get used to life without Sportsline Players of the Week Amani Givens and Jaylon Henry, who graduated after accounting for more than 1,700 yards and 15 scores rushing and receiving.

But it’s pretty obvious the Panthers can go as far as No. 1 will carry them.

