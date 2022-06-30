Watching Invest 95L, PTC #2, and a tropical wave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the tropics, we continue to watch Invest 95L in the western Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post 95L with a 40% chance of tropical development but it is rapidly running out of time for the upgrade, with landfall likely late Thursday along the Texas coast. Regardless of its development, 95L will still be a significant rainmaker for Texas and will be a contributor to the ‘wet” pattern right here in Louisiana for the next few days.

Here's a look at the latest advisory & forecast for our latest system in the tropics.

Weather on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The NHC continues to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 (PTC #2) in the southern Caribbean, with that system expected to make landfall in Central America as a tropical storm late Friday. Assuming that PTC #2 does get the upgrade to Bonnie, the NHC believes that the system will survive the trip across the isthmus/landmass and emerge in the eastern Pacific.

Lastly, the NHC is also watching a tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic, giving it a 30% chance of development over the next five days as it slowly heads towards the Lesser Antilles.

