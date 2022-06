BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new head of Visit Baton Rouge has been selected.

Jill Kidder, the president and CEO of Louisiana Travel Association, is now the CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

She is replacing Paul Arrigo, who plans to retire in September after 20 years leading Visit Baton Rouge.

