BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a free food giveaway on Thursday, June 30.

The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. The address is 7361 Airline Highway.

Organizers say one food box will be given to each vehicle in a carpool line on a first come, first serve basis.

