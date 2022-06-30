‘People are just going to have to vote:’ Senator Kennedy weighs in on what’s next for abortion debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few abortion rights activists took to the streets Wednesday afternoon to try and get their message across.

The group was led by the organization ‘BR For the People,’ and marched from the steps of the State Capitol to the Governor’s Mansion.

They were protesting Gov. Edwards signing a bill which bans abortions even in cases of rape and incest.

“And now that the extreme laws are going into place, now they (people who got abortions) may feel empowered to speak up and tell their story about abortion and why it’s necessary,” said Casey Carr, a lead clinic escort at the Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge.

Folks held up their hand-made signs to protest their displeasure in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

But the Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge is continuing to provide services, even after initially closing their doors last Friday.

“We have until the 8th. you know it only really leaves a few days to actually provide care, but it’s open right now,” said Casey Carr.

Even after a Louisiana judge blocked the enforcement of a statewide abortion ban for now, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a letter to the Louisiana State Medical Society on Wednesday, warning doctors about performing abortions.

Part of the letter says, “It is incumbent on this office to advise you that any medical provider who would perform or has performed an elective abortion after the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is jeopardizing his or her liberty and medical license.”

“I think most Americans have a moral compass, but sometimes they land in different places on really, really tough issues,” said U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R).

Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy says, the Supreme Court’s ruling basically says that the federal government should stay out of the abortion debate and leave it all up to the states.

“There are many Americans, I don’t agree with them, I’m pro-life, but there are many Americans who just believe that that fetus is just a glob of cells. There are other Americans, I’m one of them, who believe there is an unborn human being. And what the Supreme Court said was, the answer to which is which, is not in the United States Constitution. People are just going to have to vote, and I think it is the right decision,” said Sen. Kennedy.

And while some folks may disagree with the decision, Kennedy says the debate is now fully in the hands of the state lawmakers people voted into office.

“I mean, if you disagree with what the courts just did in the Dobbs case, you should go see your legislator. That’s the beauty of federalism,” he said.

A hearing on the state’s abortion ban will take place on July 8.

