More rain ahead as we close out one of the hottest Junes on record for the area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as plenty of moisture continues to stream inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated showers this morning will give way to widespread shower and t-storm activity by afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 30 (WAFB)

Rains should hold off long enough for most for highs to reach or climb a little bit above 90 degrees. Afternoon rain chances are posted around 70% and as we’ve seen in recent days, locally heavy rainfall will be possible.

The rainy pattern should continue for at least a couple more days as weak low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico moves inland along the Texas coast and lifts northward. That feature should continue to provide plenty of tropical moisture through Saturday, resulting in rain chances remaining in the 60%-70% range over the next couple of days. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be possible, but more widespread heavy rains are expected to stay a little to our west, closer to the low pressure center, where the Weather Prediction Center outlook indicates totals of 5″-7″+ are possible through the weekend.

From Sunday into early next week, we should see a transition to more of a typical summertime pattern, with scattered, mainly afternoon storms, and highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances are posted around 50% on Sunday and drop to around 40% for the 4th of July (Monday). If you’ll be outdoors this holiday weekend, keep an eye to the sky and an eye on our First Alert Weather App for any storms that may pop up in your area.

In the tropics, the disturbance mentioned above in the western Gulf of Mexico is nearing the Texas coastline and only has a small window of opportunity to become a tropical depression before moving inland. Rainfall will continue to be the primary impact from that system from parts of Texas into south Louisiana.

Elsewhere, we continue to track Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 located near the northern coast of Colombia this morning. That system is still forecast to become a tropical storm as it heads toward Central America over the next couple of days. And farther east, a tropical wave approaching the Caribbean is only given a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.

