LifeShare says there is an urgent need for blood, how you can donate during ‘United We Give’ Weekend

One in three people will use blood at some point in their lives.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lifeshare Blood Center leaders said there is an urgent need for people to donate blood. One in three people will use blood at some point in their lives and they need communities to support to keep the supply up during the summer months.

LifeShare is gearing up for their ‘United We Give’ Weekend.

As plans are being made to celebrate Independence Day this year with family and friends, leaders urge donors to include donating blood within their plans. United We Give is an annual LifeShare tradition to encourage donors to be mindful of our community’s blood supply needs.

Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.(LifeShare Blood Center - Baton Rouge/Facebook)

To maintain the blood that all families will need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part.

