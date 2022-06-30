Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Chase Tyler

Ready for Red Rock & Blue charity show
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chase Tyler has established himself as one of Louisiana’s more energetic and entertaining musical performers.

Tyler is a two-time inductee into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, drawing big crowds with a blend of Southern Rock, Country, Swamp Pop, and dance favorites.

He is set to perform at the Red Rock & Blue charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities Friday, July 8, 2022, at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge. Tickets for the show are available here.

