JACQUES TALK: Chase Tyler
Ready for Red Rock & Blue charity show
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chase Tyler has established himself as one of Louisiana’s more energetic and entertaining musical performers.
Tyler is a two-time inductee into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, drawing big crowds with a blend of Southern Rock, Country, Swamp Pop, and dance favorites.
He is set to perform at the Red Rock & Blue charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities Friday, July 8, 2022, at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge. Tickets for the show are available here.
