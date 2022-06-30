JACQUES TALK: Chase Tyler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chase Tyler has established himself as one of Louisiana’s more energetic and entertaining musical performers.

Tyler is a two-time inductee into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, drawing big crowds with a blend of Southern Rock, Country, Swamp Pop, and dance favorites.

He is set to perform at the Red Rock & Blue charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities Friday, July 8, 2022, at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge. Tickets for the show are available here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.