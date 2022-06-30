Facebook
Heavy rain threat continues

Jeff Morrow gives the noon weather forecast on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Invest 95-L, an area of low pressure in the Western Gulf of Mexico, will start to push north this afternoon. As the area of low pressure moves into SE Texas, we here in SE Louisiana will feel the impacts.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 30
Rain chances will remain likely Thursday through Saturday as the low slowly pushes along the TX/LA state line. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible each day. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place now through Saturday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 30
Localized pockets of 1-2″+ will be possible each day. These localized pockets could see nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas. The main concern will be roadway flooding. The good news is that no one day will be a total wash out. Expect off and on showers and t-storms mainly from late morning into the early afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 30
As we move deeper into the extended 4th of July weekend, high pressure will try to build in. The high won’t be able to build completely which will still allow for scattered mainly afternoon showers and t-storms. With lower rain chances comes hotter afternoon highs. Daytime highs will creep towards the mid 90°s by 4th of July Monday.

The weather pattern doesn’t change much through next week. Expect pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms with hot and humid conditions.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 30
