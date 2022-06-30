Grilled Grouper with Tropical Fruit Salsa

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This quick and easy dish features moist, tender, fresh-grilled grouper fillets topped with an irresistibly sweet and spicy fresh fruit salad. This light, tangy and savory dish is the perfect treat on a hot summer day, and it sure will be a huge hit with your Fourth of July crowd!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

4 (8-ounce) grouper fillets, cut on an extreme bias

1 papaya, peeled, seeded and diced

1 mango, peeled, seeded and diced

¼ pineapple, cored, skinned, eyes removed and diced

½ tomato, concassee

2 jalapeño or serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded and diced

⅓ cup Spanish wine vinegar

½ red onion, peeled and diced

2 tbsps olive oil

¼ cup roughly chopped cilantro or mint leaves

Method:

In a mixing bowl, gently combine all ingredients other than fish. Let sit at room temperature. Prepare a hot grill and oil it. Grill the fish until just cooked through. Transfer fish onto warm serving plates and top with the desired amount of salsa. The salsa will keep in the refrigerator for one day.

