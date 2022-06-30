Facebook
Gonzales 7-year-old launches ‘Trash 2 Curb’ to help pay for college

Jayce Berfect, 7(Trash 2 Curb/ Facebook/Brenda Berfect)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Being an entrepreneur doesn’t have an age limit. Just ask 7-year-old Jayce Berfect.

The young man started his own garbage collection business called ‘Trash 2 Curb’.

Jayce started the business to help pay for his college education and dreams of becoming an astronaut.

He even offers car washing services.

You can visit Jace on Facebook here.

