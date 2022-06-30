Gonzales 7-year-old launches ‘Trash 2 Curb’ to help pay for college

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Being an entrepreneur doesn’t have an age limit. Just ask 7-year-old Jayce Berfect.

The young man started his own garbage collection business called ‘Trash 2 Curb’.

Jayce started the business to help pay for his college education and dreams of becoming an astronaut.

He even offers car washing services.

You can visit Jace on Facebook here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.