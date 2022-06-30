Feds open sweeping probe into work of NYPD sex crimes unit

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says it is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex crime victims after receiving reports of deficiencies for more than a decade.

Federal authorities announced the probe Thursday in a release, saying they will thoroughly review the department’s Special Victims Division to gauge any pattern of gender-biased policing.

Justice Department officials say they will be reaching out to community groups and the public to learn about their interactions with the division.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fair in the future.

