Deputies seize guns, Meth, Fentanyl, more; 2 arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A couple accused of distributing Meth was arrested and drugs confiscated Wednesday, June 29, by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

According to EBRSO, narcotics agents initiated the drug bust after spending the past several weeks conducting an investigation, which they say included numerous controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Nicholas Willard aka “Cali”.

During the investigation, agents allegedly observed Willard’s girlfriend, Sasha Lanclos, conduct several hand-to-hand drug transactions with subjects while being with Willard, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 29, narcotics agents, with help from the K-9 unit, took both Willard and Lanclos into custody, and executed a search warrant they had obtained for the couple’s apartment on Burbank Drive, added the sheriff’s office.

EBRSO reported that agents seized 14 ounces of Methamphetamine (approx. street value $3,500); 1.5 ounces of Fentanyl (approx. street value $3,000); 1.5 pounds of Marijuana (approx. street value $3,000); 9 dosage units of Hydrocodone; 13 dosage units of Xanax; $1,362 (Pending seizure); short barrel rifle (AR-15 style 9mm); and Springfield semi-automatic handgun.

Nicholas Brandon Willard, 36, is facing the following charges: possession with intent to distribute Sch. II (Methamphetamine); possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Marijuana); possession with intent to distribute Sch. II (Fentanyl); possession with intent to distribute Sch. II (Hydrocodone); possession with intent to distribute Sch. IV (Xanax); two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm with drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia.

EBRSO reports Willard is a felon out of Georgia and California.

Sasha Lanclos, 34, is facing the following charges: possession with intent to distribute Sch. II (Methamphetamine); possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Marijuana); possession with intent to distribute Sch. II (Fentanyl); possession with intent to distribute Sch. II (Hydrocodone); possession with intent to distribute Sch. IV (Xanax); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm with drugs; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.