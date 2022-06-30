CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted for burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for burglary.

Officials state that Dante Scott, 23, is wanted on two counts of alleged simple vehicle burglaries.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit a tip anonymously on their website by clicking here.

Scott is listed at 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

