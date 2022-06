BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at a restaurant on Millerville Road.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened at 13636 Millerville Road on Wednesday, June 29 just before 10 p.m.

Police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.