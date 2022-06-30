Argument between employee, customer led to restaurant shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting at a restaurant off of Millerville Road.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers located at 13636 Millerville Greens Blvd. on Wednesday, June 29 around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say a verbal argument between a customer and an employee took place after the customer learned their order was accidentally given away.

The pair reportedly agreed to meet outside where a physical altercation took place, police added.

The altercation was broken up by another employee.

Police say as the employees returned to the store multiple shots were fired, hitting one of the workers.

The injuries appear to be minor and non-life-threatening, police added.

The front of the store also sustained damage.

