Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Argument between employee, customer led to restaurant shooting, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting at a restaurant off of Millerville Road.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers located at 13636 Millerville Greens Blvd. on Wednesday, June 29 around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities say a verbal argument between a customer and an employee took place after the customer learned their order was accidentally given away.

The pair reportedly agreed to meet outside where a physical altercation took place, police added.

The altercation was broken up by another employee.

Police say as the employees returned to the store multiple shots were fired, hitting one of the workers.

The injuries appear to be minor and non-life-threatening, police added.

The front of the store also sustained damage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

BRPD investigating shooting on Millerville Road
BRPD investigating shooting on Millerville Road
LifeShare Blood Center preparing for 'United We Give' Weekend
LifeShare Blood Center preparing for 'United We Give' Weekend
U.S. Supreme Court makes history: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn-in today
U.S. Supreme Court makes history: Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn-in today
'United We Give' blood drive kicks off today
'United We Give' blood drive kicks off today
Essence Festival returns to the Crescent City
Essence Festival returns to the Crescent City