4th of July Events

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s time to celebrate Independence Day in the United States of America. There are so many events, parades, and fireworks shows. Here’s our list of events to attend to celebrate the 4th of July.

Saturday, July 2nd

Le Chien Brewing Company will start celebrating at noon with a Food, dunking booth, and live music. They will also have a Fire vs. Police Hot Dog eating contest at 5pm

The City of Walker will host Celebration in the Park at Sydney Hutchinson Park at 3pm

Sunday, July 3rd

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade This 50th annual neighborhood parade begins at 6:30pm at Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School. The Grand Marshal is WAFB’s Liz Koh.

New Roads Independence Day Celebration. Click here for more details. HERE

Monday, July 4th

Club South Runners will have their Freedom Mile from 8am to 11am in front of the Old State Capitol. This event is a series of point-to-point one-mile races every 20 minutes.

Plaquemine will host the 21st Annual July 4th Hometown Celebration at the Plaquemine Community Center and Nadler Pavilion. Activities include a Boat Parade on Bayou Plaquemine, Veterans ceremony, and fireworks at 9pm. There will also be music, dancing, kids rides and games, food and 30 vendor booths. This event is free. There is no charge for kids activities.

West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation and the City of Port Allen is hosting the Fourth Fest and claim to have the best view of Fireworks over the Mississippi River. The event begins at 4pm. Expect face painting, magicians, clowns, and space walks for the kids. Food and beverage vendors will be on the levee. Local bands will provide music to enjoy before the fireworks.

4th of July Concert begins at 7:30pm at the East Baton Rouge Library Plaza. The Baton Rouge concert band will perform patriotic tunes. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue. This event is free.

Fireworks Extravaganza starts at 9pm at L’Auberge Casino. The Rooftop viewing party featuring Geaux DJ is from 7pm until 10pm. This event is 21+ with a $20 cover charge.

L’Auberge has a lawn viewing party featuring Will Wesley Band from 7pm – 10pm. This even is free to the public. All ages are welcome.

Rockin’ On The Rooftop BBQ Bash Fourth of July Celebration begins at 7pm at the Pennington Rooftop Terrace of the Shaw Center for the Arts. City Pork will provide food. Three Roll Estate will provide a specialty drink. Sweet Southern Heat will provide live music. This event is $60 for non-museum members, $50 for museum members, $40 for kids ages 6-12. Kids 5 and younger are free. Part of the proceeds go to LSU Museum of Art.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.