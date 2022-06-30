Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Zachary Broncos

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 14 for Sportsline Summer Camp was Zachary on Thursday, June 30.

The team went a perfect 15-0 in the state’s top classification and featured the Class 5A offensive MVP.

The David Brewerton era is entering its ninth season at Zachary High and even if he never won another game, Brewerton is already a certified legend and Hall of Famer. The Broncos have already won four state championships under his leadership, including last year’s undefeated juggernaut.

For Zachary, it starts with the most important position on the field, quarterback, where four-star talent and Alabama commitment, Eli Holstein, returns for his senior season.

And while 7-on-7 work during the summer is vital and improves the team, Brewerton said don’t get it twisted.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Zachary Broncos
2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Zachary Broncos
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
AP source: USC, UCLA in process of joining Big Ten
St. Michael Warriors
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Michael Warriors
The Bayou Classic announced tickets are now on sale, but for some Southern fans, the season...
Dooley talks historic matchup against LSU, other topics