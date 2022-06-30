2022 Sportsline Summer Camp: Zachary Broncos

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 14 for Sportsline Summer Camp was Zachary on Thursday, June 30.

The team went a perfect 15-0 in the state’s top classification and featured the Class 5A offensive MVP.

The David Brewerton era is entering its ninth season at Zachary High and even if he never won another game, Brewerton is already a certified legend and Hall of Famer. The Broncos have already won four state championships under his leadership, including last year’s undefeated juggernaut.

For Zachary, it starts with the most important position on the field, quarterback, where four-star talent and Alabama commitment, Eli Holstein, returns for his senior season.

And while 7-on-7 work during the summer is vital and improves the team, Brewerton said don’t get it twisted.

