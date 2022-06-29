Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

YOUR MONEY: Fourth of July holiday sales

With July 4th coming up retailers are getting ready for the holiday by launching some blowout...
With July 4th coming up retailers are getting ready for the holiday by launching some blowout sales.(Kalyanashis Chakraborty / CC BY 2.0)
By Liz Koh
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A major U.S. holiday typically indicates there will be major sales happening, too.

With July 4th coming up, retailers are getting ready for the holiday by launching some blowout sales. So, what is worth buying and what should you hold off on?

Right now, retailers are trying to clear out their inventory to get ready for the back-to-school season.

Offers.com found some retail categories where you’re going to save the most money this holiday weekend.

First, you can score big deals on patio furniture at Walmart. The retailer is offering major rollbacks on grills, patio furniture, and garden essentials.

Overstock is offering up to 40 percent off patio umbrellas and shades with free shipping until August 31.

Amazon is offering a “Spring into Summer” sale where you can find cheap patio furniture, cleaning and gardening tools, and home décor through the end of August.

This is also a decent time to save big on major appliances. You can find up to 40% off name-brand appliances at stores like Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

This is a good time to buy a new mattress if you’re in need of one. Mattress brand Layla is offering $200 off of a hybrid mattress and the company is throwing in two free pillows.

Also, check out mattress stores in your area to see if they’re offering in-person discounts.

Lastly, you can save big on outdoor gear right now. Walmart is offering rollbacks on camping gear until August 1.

Offers.com recommends going into retailers like Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s to see if you can get bigger discounts there.

Here’s what you should hold off on buying: personal electronics, summer clothing or accessories, and TVs.

You can find better deals on these items later this month as we inch closer to the start of school.

Plus, there will be big tech deals during Amazon Prime Day, which is July 12 and 13 this year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Until inflation comes down to normal levels, everything is costing more these days. But there...
Koh's Your Money: Summer Savings
Amazon recently announced its ‘Prime Day Sale’ will happen on July 12th and 13th this year....
YOUR MONEY: Get ready for Amazon’s annual ‘Prime Day’ sale
Father’s Day gifts for Dad that won’t break the bank
YOUR MONEY: Saving while shopping for dad
If you’ve been procrastinating in getting a gift for dad, don’t worry and don’t feel pressured...
YOUR MONEY: Saving while shopping for dad