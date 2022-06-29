YOUR MONEY: Fourth of July holiday sales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A major U.S. holiday typically indicates there will be major sales happening, too.

With July 4th coming up, retailers are getting ready for the holiday by launching some blowout sales. So, what is worth buying and what should you hold off on?

Right now, retailers are trying to clear out their inventory to get ready for the back-to-school season.

Offers.com found some retail categories where you’re going to save the most money this holiday weekend.

First, you can score big deals on patio furniture at Walmart. The retailer is offering major rollbacks on grills, patio furniture, and garden essentials.

Overstock is offering up to 40 percent off patio umbrellas and shades with free shipping until August 31.

Amazon is offering a “Spring into Summer” sale where you can find cheap patio furniture, cleaning and gardening tools, and home décor through the end of August.

This is also a decent time to save big on major appliances. You can find up to 40% off name-brand appliances at stores like Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Home Depot.

This is a good time to buy a new mattress if you’re in need of one. Mattress brand Layla is offering $200 off of a hybrid mattress and the company is throwing in two free pillows.

Also, check out mattress stores in your area to see if they’re offering in-person discounts.

Lastly, you can save big on outdoor gear right now. Walmart is offering rollbacks on camping gear until August 1.

Offers.com recommends going into retailers like Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s to see if you can get bigger discounts there.

Here’s what you should hold off on buying: personal electronics, summer clothing or accessories, and TVs.

You can find better deals on these items later this month as we inch closer to the start of school.

Plus, there will be big tech deals during Amazon Prime Day, which is July 12 and 13 this year.

