What to know about firework sales this 4th of July, safety tips

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Fireworks will be back in the days to come, lighting up our part of the world as we celebrate the Fourth of July. But supply chain issues and inflation continue to hit consumer fireworks nationwide.

Kyle Lewis, Tent Operator with Pyro City in Denham Springs said firework prices haven’t changed much and are expecting to get busier closer to the weekend.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding you to keep safety in mind as you go to buy fireworks.

They said families should choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. If you plan on buying them, officials said to be mindful of whether the stand you are purchasing from has been permitted by their office. You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron. The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal fireworks sales to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting their website, lasfm.org.

A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that over 200 people on average go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around the July 4th holiday.

The State Fire Marshal offers these tips:

• Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish

• Never allow children to light fireworks

• Never operate fireworks while impaired

• Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

• Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.