Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls to star in new series on ESPN+

On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance.’(ESPN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Fabulous Southern University Dancing Dolls are preparing to break the internet with a brand new series headed to ESPN+.

On Wednesday, June 29, ESPN and Southern announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance’.

The exclusive, eight-episode ESPN+ Original will give fans and supporters a behind the scenes peek of the Dancing Dolls.

NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul served as the Executive Producer of the show.

