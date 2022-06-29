Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls to star in new series on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Fabulous Southern University Dancing Dolls are preparing to break the internet with a brand new series headed to ESPN+.

On Wednesday, June 29, ESPN and Southern announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance’.

Why Not Us: Southern Dance premieres Thursday, August 11 exclusively, on ESPN+ from Executive Producer NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul.



The exclusive, eight-episode ESPN+ Original will give fans and supporters a behind the scenes peek of the Dancing Dolls.

NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul served as the Executive Producer of the show.

