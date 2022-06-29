Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Some worried the overturning of Roe v. Wade will disproportionately impact Black women

Now that Roe versus Wade is overturned, some experts believe this will have damaging consequences on women of color.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some experts believe the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will have damaging consequences on women of color.

“It’s going to hit our communities pretty hard,” said Deon Haywood, executive director of Women with a Vision.

According to 2021 data from the Louisiana Department of Health, 65% of abortions were performed on Black women.

In a 2019 CDC report, Black women are four times more likely to get an abortion than white women and are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication.

“This is going to be mentally challenging to women,” said Gayle Griswold from the NAAC Baton Rouge Branch.

Experts say Black women also fall behind in other socioeconomic categories that could affect their ability to have a child, and care for it.

“Most Black women are heads of household in this state, and many of them are living below the poverty level, and yet this is just another added problem for them to have to deal with,” Haywood said.

Haywood said she is worried this will create mental health challenges in communities where access is already limited. Grisworld believes this will lead to a rise in both unsafe abortions and domestic violence-related incidents.

”It hurts to me to think about the things that could happen,” Grisworld said.

The goal is to now empower women through education and have tough conversations to stay prepared.

”Don’t be afraid to have the conversation about what would we do, what would I do, what will my daughter do, what can we do in the community to make sure that we’re holding each other in the moment that it’s looking to be very difficult for us moving forward,” Haywood said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Now that Roe versus Wade is overturned, some experts believe this will have damaging...
Some worried the overturning of Roe v. Wade will disproportionately impact Black women
Concussions.
Heads up! What parents need to know about sport concussions
La. attorneys to offer free legal services to people facing criminal charges under new abortion ban
First in the world harmony heart valve.
First in the world harmony heart valve