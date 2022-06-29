Ask the Expert
REPORT: LSU adds third pitcher via transfer portal in UCLA’s Thatcher Hurd

UCLA starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (25) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Omaha on...
UCLA starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd (25) throws during an NCAA baseball game against Omaha on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers continue to add talent to their roster and have added their third pitcher in UCLA’s Thatcher Hurd according to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. The pitching staff was an area that the Tigers struggled with last season.

Hurd, a freshman this past season only appeared in nine games for the Bruins pitching 34.0 innings, allowing 16 hits, seven runs, striking out 48 batters, and walking 10. He missed the remainder of the season due to a back injury, a stress fracture of the bones of the lower spine.

He also went 2-0 last season and was named the Perfect Game/Rawlings National Pitcher of the Week and NCBWA National Co-Pitcher of the Week after a standout pair of outings against Long Beach State and Oklahoma with a combined 6.2 innings pitched allowing two hits, no runs and striking out 15.

A native of Manhattan Beach, Calif. had back-to-back games with double-digit strikeouts, with 11 and 12 against Omaha and Long Beach State.

Hurd joins Creighton’s Dylan Tebrake, a two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year, and Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little. Hurd becomes the fifth overall player to join the Tigers through the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

