Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Rain chances stay elevated next few days

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This persistent moist weather pattern that we’ve been in will continue for the remainder of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29(WAFB)

Expect scattered convective precipitation each of the next several days, mainly in the afternoon and evening. There isn’t a severe weather threat at this time, but with high moisture and instability, any slower-moving storms could produce heavy downpours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29(WAFB)

Several inches of rain will be possible over the area the next five to seven days.  Rain chances will drop a little over the 4th of July weekend, but elevated enough through Monday that outdoor plans may need to adjust accordingly.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29(WAFB)

The good news is that forecast highs will be held in check, upper 80s to 90 to end the work week. As for the tropics, we have a wave in the Gulf with a medium chance of development, which will drift west towards Texas, while in the Caribbean we have TD 2, which could get a name soon. It too is not a threat to Louisiana.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, June 28.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 28
FutureCast: WED 4 PM
Weather pattern remains unsettled through workweek into weekend
Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, June 28.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 28
Jay Grymes gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Tuesday, June 28.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, June 28