Rain chances stay elevated next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This persistent moist weather pattern that we’ve been in will continue for the remainder of the week.
Expect scattered convective precipitation each of the next several days, mainly in the afternoon and evening. There isn’t a severe weather threat at this time, but with high moisture and instability, any slower-moving storms could produce heavy downpours.
Several inches of rain will be possible over the area the next five to seven days. Rain chances will drop a little over the 4th of July weekend, but elevated enough through Monday that outdoor plans may need to adjust accordingly.
The good news is that forecast highs will be held in check, upper 80s to 90 to end the work week. As for the tropics, we have a wave in the Gulf with a medium chance of development, which will drift west towards Texas, while in the Caribbean we have TD 2, which could get a name soon. It too is not a threat to Louisiana.
