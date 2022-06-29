Police seize meth, heroin, other drugs; accused seller, others arrested

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug bust led by Zachary’s narcotics division.

According to the Zachary Police Department, detectives have spent the past several months investigating the illegal distribution of methamphetamine.

They identified Ashley Chaney as the main distributor and learned Kailey Bourriague was assisting, said police.

According to Zachary Police, detectives located two homes allegedly being used to distribute and stash narcotics. On June 29, ZPD narcotics division, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies and divisions, executed search warrants for the two homes, which were located at 6306 E. Myrtle Ave in Baker and 3860 North Row Avenue in Zachary.

According to Zachary Police, law enforcement arrested three people and seized 91.7g of methamphetamine, 10.2g of heroin, 6.5g of MOJO (synthetic Marijuana), 4.7g of marijuana, 10 suboxone strips, and 349 illegal pills.

Ashley Chaney (Zachary Police Department)

Ashley Chaney, 34, is facing charges for distribution of Schedule II, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, possession with intent to distribute Legend drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kailey Bourriague (Zachary Police Department)

Kailey Bourriague, 32, is facing charges for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule I (heroin), and possession with intent to distribute Legend drugs. She also had fugitive warrants.

Jospeh Mceachern. (Zachary Police Department)

Authorities also arrested Joseph Mceachern, 32, on fugitive warrants.

