Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Police seize meth, heroin, other drugs; accused seller, others arrested

Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug...
Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug bust led by Zachary Police Department.(Zachary Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug bust led by Zachary’s narcotics division.

According to the Zachary Police Department, detectives have spent the past several months investigating the illegal distribution of methamphetamine.

They identified Ashley Chaney as the main distributor and learned Kailey Bourriague was assisting, said police.

According to Zachary Police, detectives located two homes allegedly being used to distribute and stash narcotics. On June 29, ZPD narcotics division, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies and divisions, executed search warrants for the two homes, which were located at 6306 E. Myrtle Ave in Baker and 3860 North Row Avenue in Zachary.

According to Zachary Police, law enforcement arrested three people and seized 91.7g of methamphetamine, 10.2g of heroin, 6.5g of MOJO (synthetic Marijuana), 4.7g of marijuana, 10 suboxone strips, and 349 illegal pills.

Ashley Chaney
Ashley Chaney(Zachary Police Department)

Ashley Chaney, 34, is facing charges for distribution of Schedule II, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, possession with intent to distribute Legend drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kailey Bourriague
Kailey Bourriague(Zachary Police Department)

Kailey Bourriague, 32, is facing charges for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule I (heroin), and possession with intent to distribute Legend drugs. She also had fugitive warrants.

Jospeh Mceachern.
Jospeh Mceachern.(Zachary Police Department)

Authorities also arrested Joseph Mceachern, 32, on fugitive warrants.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

New Louisiana congressional map blocked by Supreme Court
Both sides react to SCOTUS’s pause on redrawing state congressional map
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29
Rain likely Thursday & Friday with good rain chances continuing through July 4 weekend
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries welcomed 17 new agents to its enforcement...
LDWF graduates 17 agents in enforcement division
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries welcomed 17 new agents to its enforcement...
LDWF graduates 17 agents in enforcement division