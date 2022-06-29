Ask the Expert
Police investigating after shots fired on Prescott Road

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting on Prescott Road on June 29, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after shots were fired in the 5000 block of Prescott Road Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say there are no reported victims at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

