Police investigating after shots fired on Prescott Road
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after shots were fired in the 5000 block of Prescott Road Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m.
Police say there are no reported victims at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
