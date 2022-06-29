Police investigating after shots fired on Prescott Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after shots were fired in the 5000 block of Prescott Road Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say there are no reported victims at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.