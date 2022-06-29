Ask the Expert
One person injured after truck crashes into Central auto shop

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a pick up truck crashed into the front lobby of an auto repair shop on Wednesday, June 29.

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.((WAFB)

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran confirmed the accident happened at Ross Tire & Service located on Greenwell Springs Road, near Sullivan Road, in Central, La.

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.(WAFB)

According to police, a couple went to the business to get their vehicle serviced.

When the husband went inside, the wife was responsible for parking the truck.

While parking the truck, the woman accidentally hit the accelerator and drove the truck through the front lobby of the building, hitting her husband, police added.

No other injuries were reported.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

