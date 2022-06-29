New Orleans murder suspect B.J. Brown captured in Tennessee, officials say

ERIN, Tenn. (WVUE) - New Orleans murder suspect B.J. Brown has been captured by authorities in Tennessee, officials said.

The City of Erin posted a photograph of Brown, 32, being pinned to the hood of a vehicle early Wednesday (June 29), being taken into custody. Brown was wanted in two states, accused of the execution-style murder of Casandra Jones in New Orleans on Monday morning, and of shooting a Tennessee police officer who tried to stop him in that state about 12 hours later.

New Orleans murder suspect B.J. Brown was arrested early Wednesday (June 29) in Tennessee, according to a social media post from the City of Erin. (City of Erin, Tenn.)

“Words cannot express the gratitude we feel this morning for all of the support from surrounding agencies, our community and especially our own City of Erin Department!” the city said in a subsequent social media post. “We are thankful to each and every one! No other details will be released at this time.”

It was unclear where Brown was captured or by which agency involved in his manhunt, but his arrest appeared to have been effected in a wooded area. Tennessee authorities said Brown abandoned his vehicle after shooting the officer during a traffic stop Monday night and fled into a heavily wooded area about 65 miles west of Nashville.

Jones was slain in broad daylight just before 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 27) in the Iberville Housing Development on Bienville Street.

Haunting cell phone video of the killing was captured from a nearby apartment window and widely shared on social media. In the video, a man believed to be Brown, armed with an AR-15 rifle, walks up to Jones, who is already shot and lying nearly motionless in a parking lot, and fires two more rounds into her body execution-style.

Fox 8 obtained a copy of a 25-page temporary restraining order that Jones filed against Brown in May, but never showed up in court to follow through on.

It alleges Brown punched, choked, shoved, kicked, threatened, intimidated, and sexually abused her, along with mental emotional, and financial abuse.

It details an early morning incident on April 27 around 3:30 a.m. when Brown allegedly came over and they began to fight.

Jones says she told him to get out and he hit her with a belt several times bruising her.

911 was called and Jones says Brown punched her and threw her to the ground, stomping on her.

Once police arrived, she says Brown jumped off her upstairs balcony to escape.

After the officers left, she says he got back into her apartment where they continued to fight and he tried to smother her with a pillow.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an officer was making a traffic stop in the city of Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, around 9 p.m. Monday. Erin Police Chief Mark Moore says Brown pulled over and got out of his vehicle before shooting into the officer’s car, striking him.

A second photo posted by the City of Erin shows Moore handcuffing Brown with the handcuffs that belong to the officer Brown is alleged to have shot.

Erin (Tenn.) Police Chief Mark Moore handcuffs New Orleans murder suspect B.J. Brown on Wednesday (June 29), using the handcuffs of an Erin police officer that Brown is accused of shooting two days earlier. (City of Erin, Tenn.)

