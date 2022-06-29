Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSUPD: Man wanted in connection with alleged car burglary

Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection...
Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection to an alleged vehicle burglary.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection with an alleged vehicle burglary.

Police say the incident occurred recently on LSU’s campus.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
Two teen girls dead after crashing into pond near Bayou Manchac
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Kamayrion Glasper, 19
BRPD: 19-year-old arrested, charged with first-degree murder for deadly shooting at Benny’s
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Family members identify woman who was hit by vehicle.
Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Alzheimer’s
A window into your brain: Can your eyes predict Alzheimer’s?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 29
Rain chances stay elevated next few days
Some worried the overturning of Roe v. Wade will disproportionately impact Black women
A man accused of barging into a woman’s home Tuesday morning and attacking her is facing charges.
“God was with me:’ Man arrested for home invasion after allegedly breaking into Baton Rouge woman’s home, attacking her