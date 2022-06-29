LSUPD: Man wanted in connection with alleged car burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify a man wanted in connection with an alleged vehicle burglary.

Police say the incident occurred recently on LSU’s campus.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

