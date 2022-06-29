Facebook
Law enforcement will be looking out for drunk drivers this weekend

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - “I got that phone call at 2:30 in the morning that as a parent you kind of always have on the back of your mind, but you never actually think it’s going to happen to you. And I got that phone call and my life changed forever at that point,” Ava Fontenot said knowing the pain all too well.

In 2010, her son, Lindsey, and his friend were both sober when they left a 4th of July party in Thibodaux, but they never made it home.

They were hit by a drunk driver.

“He had his life all planned out, you know he had a job that he loved, he was just a person that lived life to the fullest extent every day,” Fontenot said.

Every Fourth of July is a reminder of her family’s pain, but Fontenot wants to make sure no other parent goes through what she has.

“Everybody out there nowadays has a cell phone and in that cell phone you have contacts, and I am sure that if you pressed any one of those numbers in your contacts and said, ‘hey, I’ve had too much to drink, can you come and pick me up?’ I’m sure they would. Would they be happy about it at 2 o’clock in the morning? No, probably not. But they would rather get that phone call saying, ‘hey come pick me up,’ than to get a phone call or a knock on the door saying you’re not coming home ever,” Fontenot said.

Not only could you cost someone their life, but Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Melvin Boudreaux also said, a DUI charge could cost you thousands of dollars.

“Several (thousand dollars), there are you know, paying attorney fees and you know fees to get out of jail, so it really, it’s costly,” Boudreaux said.

This weekend, law enforcement will be out on Louisiana’s roads keeping an eye out for folks driving under the influence.

“In an effort to ensure public safety, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols and stepping up enforcement efforts that will include targeting drunk drivers, speeders, and just people that may be driving in a reckless manner,” Boudreaux said.

They remind folks to call a ride-share service or get a designated driver.

“We know how to fix this, you know, and people just need to be responsible for themselves and be responsible for their actions,” Fontenot said.

