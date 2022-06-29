JACQUES TALK: Jay Ward & Mekhi Garner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Ward and Mekhi Garner look to lead Tigers. The LSU Tigers secondary has many new faces and their share of doubters entering the 2022 college football season.

But the Tigers hope to intercept and knock down plenty of passes under new cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and the new safety coach Kerry Cooks.

Two players those coaches are counting on are senior safety Jay Ward and UL-Lafayette transfer Mekhi Garner, who will be a junior cornerback. We had the chance to visit with Ward and Garner recently during a NIL fan interactive event at Walk-On’s in Baton Rouge.

