“God was with me:’ Man arrested for home invasion after allegedly breaking into Baton Rouge woman’s home, attacking her

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of barging into a woman’s home Tuesday morning and attacking her is facing charges.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Charles Feduccia on home invasion charges after he allegedly barged into a home, then began to hit a woman.

Charles Feduccia (WAFB)

It happened in the 6500 block of Kleinpeter Road in the Brownfields neighborhood.

Part of the woman’s escape was caught on a Ring Doorbell Camera.

“It’s scary, the world we live in,” said Tumeca Batiste, the victim.

Batiste is counting her blessings after a scary encounter early Tuesday morning left her all banged and bruised up while she was up late paying some bills.

“Actually, I thought the kids was in here playing. I heard a boom, a boom, two times, and I’m like, okay, what are y’all doing,” said Batiste.

She alleges Charles Feduccia kicked down the front door of her home unannounced where her family lives

“As I was coming in the kitchen, I seen that he pulled everything out the refrigerator. And then I was looking for AJ (her nephew), because that’s the youngest, and I was looking for him just so he could come out with me. And then he (Feduccia) said, oh you not moving fast enough, I’m about to kill you right now. And then my mama got to hollering, hey, hey, hey, I’m back here, I’m back here,” said Morreca Batiste, whose mother was allegedly attacked.

According to the probable cause report from the sheriff’s office, Feduccia “kicked in her door, at which time he began striking her with a closed fist while inside.”

A man accused of barging into a woman’s home Tuesday morning and attacking her is facing charges. (WAFB)

“He said, what you doing in my f-ing house. I said this not your house. And he said, I’m God. I said, you’re not God, then he started attacking me,” said Batiste.

Tumeca knew she had to somehow get out of that bathroom.

During the ordeal, Tumeca alleges the suspect was also yelling derogatory names at her.

“I was just getting my way to get to this door, and I backed my way through this door. And he punched me, and I’ll never forget, I’m right here like this, my back turned. He was up like pow, pow, pow, and I was like pow, pow, pow back,” said Batiste.

And then this scary moment here caught on a Ring doorbell camera, with Tumeca screaming as she runs out of her home while the suspect is chasing her and allegedly holding a pole saw.

A Ring doorbell camera catches with Tumeca Batiste screaming as she runs out her home while the suspect is chasing her and allegedly holding a pole saw. (WAFB)

“God was with me. I was shaking it off, every time he was hitting me, God was giving me strength,” said Batiste.

She was able to escape.

Batiste was transported to the hospital when law enforcement arrived where they performed a CAT scan. Thankfully, all she had was a busted lip and multiple bruises all over her body.

The victim was transported to the hospital when law enforcement arrived, where they performed a CAR scan. Thankfully all she had was a busted lip and multiple bruises all over her body. (WAFB)

Tumeca says her sense of security is gone.

“It’s scary. In the world we live in, we work so hard to build a home, try to put your kids in a decent neighborhood. You know and just keep them some activitiies away from them, try to secure them from some stuff, and it’s right there at your door, no matter where you live,” said Batiste.

A spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office says the suspect was incoherent when deputies arrived at the scene, and they do believe he was under the influence of something.

Feduccia was taken to the hospital before he was booked on home invasion charges.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.