Decent rain chances last into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our wet afternoon weather pattern looks to continue right into the extended holiday weekend. An area of low pressure in the Western Gulf of Mexico will continue to be one of the main culprits for likely rain chances each day this week. Moisture levels in the atmosphere remain high as tropical moisture off the Gulf continues to get pumped into South Louisiana. This means storms that develop can produce periods of heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center has painted 1-3″ of rain on average across the local area over the next 7 days.

Nuisance street flooding remains the main flood concern. A Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place for the entire WAFB viewing area today through Friday. Any flash flood threat would be very localized to small parts that see multiple inches of rain in just a few hours time. The additional clouds and passing showers should help keep the afternoon summer heat in check. Highs to close out the week will be in the upper 80°s to 90°.

High pressure will try to build next week. The high will account for a small reduction in rain chances as we move into 4th of July Monday. Scattered showers and t-storms are still expected. With the smaller rain chances comes a chance for highs to return to the mid 90°s. Take heat related precautions if you have extended outdoor plans Monday, but also keep a watchful eye to the sky for incoming storms.

The tropics remain fairly active with 3 targeted areas of interest. The first is the aforementioned Gulf low with a 40% chance for future development. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 continues to move right along the border of South America in the Caribbean Sea. It is still forecast to become Tropical Storm Bonnie. A tropical wave east of PTC #2 has been given a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

