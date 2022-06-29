Ask the Expert
Chemical spill temporarily closes O'Neal off ramp

By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials temporarily closed the exit ramp from I-12 East onto O’neal Lane Tuesday night after a chemical spilled onto the roadway around 7 p.m.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the small chemical spill that occurred on the exit ramp is not a danger to the public.

Firefighters say the ramp will remain closed until cleanup crews arrive and offload/ adjust the remaining containers to access the container that leaked.

The chemical, which was identified as a corrosive called Muratic Acid, was enroute to Akers when the driver looked in her mirror and noticed a leak, according to the fire department.

