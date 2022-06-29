Chemical spill temporarily closes O’Neal off ramp, lane now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials temporarily closed the exit ramp from I-12 East onto O’Neal Lane Tuesday night after a chemical spilled onto the roadway around 7 p.m.

DOTD announced the ramp was reopened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The exit ramp from I-12 East onto O'Neal Lane is now open. Congestion remains minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) June 29, 2022

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the small chemical spill that occurred on the exit ramp was not a danger to the public.

Firefighters said the ramp would remain closed until cleanup crews arrived and offloaded/adjusted the remaining containers to access the container that leaked.

The chemical, which was identified as a corrosive called Muratic Acid, was enroute to Akers when the driver looked in her mirror and noticed a leak, according to the fire department.

Officials temporarily closed the exit ramp from I-12 East onto O’neal Lane Tuesday night after a chemical spilled onto the roadway around 7 p.m. (Robert Combs)

