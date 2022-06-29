Catalytic converter allegedly stolen at casino, detectives search for possible suspect
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused in a theft investigation.
Investigators believe the woman is connected with an alleged catalytic converter theft that happened on June 15, 2022 at a local casino.
According to the authorities, the woman was driving a blue compact car.
If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.