Catalytic converter allegedly stolen at casino, detectives search for possible suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused in a theft investigation.

Investigators believe the woman is connected with an alleged catalytic converter theft that happened on June 15, 2022 at a local casino.

According to the authorities, the woman was driving a blue compact car.

According to the authorities, the woman was driving a blue compact car. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

According to the authorities, the woman was driving a blue compact car. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information regarding the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.